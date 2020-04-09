Listen Live
Thursday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

Liz April 9, 2020 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

I think we are finally getting a hang of this quarantine thing! That should immediately bring a smile to your face. 

If you need a few more reasons to grin, here they are! 

A newspaper delivery guy in New Jersey has also been delivery groceries to anyone on his route that is high-risk and can’t leave the house. Click here to read more. 

A man in England had an extra car in his driveway that he wasn’t using. So he did an online drawing and gave it to a healthcare worker that needed it more than he did. Click here to see who got the car. 

