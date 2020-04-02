Thursday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

We are almost to the weekend, here’s your extra little boost of positivity to get you through!

It’s a story that will make you cry tears of happiness! A woman in Colorado trained her dog to deliver groceries to an elderly neighbor, so they can stay away from anyone that might be contagious. Read the rest of this amazing story here.

Two healthcare workers decided not to postpone their wedding. The couple decided to get married on their back deck. Their neighbors got dressed up and watched from their backyards. They set up their computer so family and friends could watch. Even the officiant did the ceremony over video chat. Watch the adorable video here.

