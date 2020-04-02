Listen Live
Thursday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

Liz April 2, 2020 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

We are almost to the weekend, here’s your extra little boost of positivity to get you through!

Photo courtesy of KKTV 11

It’s a story that will make you cry tears of happiness! A woman in Colorado trained her dog to deliver groceries to an elderly neighbor, so they can stay away from anyone that might be contagious. Read the rest of this amazing story here.

Photo courtesy of Fox News

Two healthcare workers decided not to postpone their wedding. The couple decided to get married on their back deck. Their neighbors got dressed up and watched from their backyards. They set up their computer so family and friends could watch. Even the officiant did the ceremony over video chat. Watch the adorable video here.

