Three Things You Should Know This Afternoon

The Jonas Brothers Are Starring in Netflix’s First-Ever Family Roast

The Jonas Brothers are starring in a Netflix first- a family comedy roast.

The one-hour comedy special will air on Tuesday, November 23.

The special, celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin like your own family.

The special is hosted by Keenan Thompson. Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, John Legend and more will make appearances.

Can we call this the JoBroRoa?

Shawn Mendes Taking Break From Tiktok

Shawn Mendes is taking a break from social media. The singer admits that he has an “extreme social media addiction,” and regularly takes breaks and deletes the app from his phone to keep things “balanced” in his life.

“I’m on a TikTok break right now. But when I have it, it’s everything…I am a child of Vine,” says Mendes. “They’re different, TikTok is much more advanced.”

I need to take a TikTok break. I’ll do it in 3 minutes when I’m off TikTok…. *one hour later* well I guess I missed that 3 minute deadline, I’ll try again tomorrow.

Cardi B and Penn Badgley are becoming BFFs

Back when Penn Badgley was doing the press tour for You Season 1, he mentioned not being truly great at social media and then shouted out Cardi B for being authentic

Cardi just came across this clip and FREAKED OUT that Penn knows her name

Penn then retweeted her reaction with a caption that was clear he was pretty speechless

Cardi and Joe Penn, then flipped profile pictures, just to show their new BFF friendship

Penn, then flipped profile pictures, just to show their new BFF friendship Cardi then wanted to write herself into You Season 4… there’s no season 3 spoilers here but she said quote “so it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU. Okay finish it off Netflix.”

Netflix then took Cardi’s tweet and ran with it, changing their bio to “Petition to get cardi b to guest star in season 4 of YOU and making a ton of tweets.

