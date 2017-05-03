Thomas Rhett Live @ Mizzou Arena

ACM Vocalist of the Year Thomas Rhett is preparing for the highly anticipated release of his third studio album. Rhett is raising the excitement for fans as he will be performing new music on his headlining 2017 Home Team Tour, one of rolling stone’s most anticipated tours of this year! After drawing capacity crowds overseas last year, he returns with some surprises up his sleeves. Thomas Rhett will be coming to the Mizzou Arena October 19th with special guests Old Dominion and Walker Hayes. Ready for the concert? Get your tickets here!