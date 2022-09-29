Listen live
Stormy winter day at Mediterranean sea coast in Alanya, Turkey
This Side Effect of Hurricane Ian is CREEPY

Kristin Monica 7 hours ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

Hurricanes are scary and can be absolutely devastating, and Ian is looking pretty scary as it’s hit Florida and is headed to Charleston, SC.

But this TikTok shows one side effect you never really think about… the hurricane needs to get its water from somewhere… and apparently that makes the water in the Gulf of Mexico disappear as far as the eye can see!

@bradkugler

Almost 10 hours no water in Gulf of Mexico in norther pinellas county just west of Tampa. #tampa #hurricane #ian #storm #surge

♬ original sound – Brad

The comments on the video are not very reassuring. One from user kmarchetti_obx said “Happened to our sound in the Outer Banks of NC. When the water came back it was devastating. Stay safe!” finnaurbanluxury said “Ohhhh that water is coming back and then some. Get out of there brobro.”

Creepy, crazy, and an unreal phenomenon. Ian is for real. Please check on your friends in the danger zone!

