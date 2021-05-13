‘This Is Us’ To End After Season 6

NBC’s top rated drama will be ending after next season. Positive is that you will save money on Kleenex.
It has not been made official yet but the final season will most likely have a total of 18 episodes which would make the show avail for a very lucrative off-network syndication deal that would make creators and cast major cash in the future.
Noooo, we are not ready to say goodbye to the Pearson family next season. #ThisIsUs #FinalChapter #Season6😭 https://t.co/iiSIsAwOTC
— ThisIsUsFanCrew (@ThisIsUsFanCrew) May 13, 2021
Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the network is poised to announce tomorrow that its time-jumping family tear-jerker from creator Dan Fogelman will close its run during the upcoming 2021-22 broadcast season.