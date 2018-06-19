How dare they buy avocodo toast and an iced coffee but not tip! Find out which generation was deemed the worst at tipping!

According to a study done by CreditCards.com, most Millenials only tip on average 15%. One in ten Millenials don’t tip at all!

Millennials reported leaving a median tip of 15% at restaurants—and one in 10 leave nothing at all https://t.co/nXAQ5kyk7y pic.twitter.com/azgnPpkTSR — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) June 19, 2018

Some people on Twitter weren’t having it, serving up this study with a side of sarcasm…

boomers paying their bill: you only had bud on tap not but light so you get 9% and I am going to spit in your face as I leave. good day millennials paying their bill: this beer? incredible. you? incredible. I'm tipping you 30%. this is my last $20 but I want you to have it — gracie hoos (@cottoncandaddy) June 13, 2018

Tsk tsk millennial. How dare y'all spend so much on avocado toast but not tip. And for God's sake buy some diamonds https://t.co/CTd34AAvvC via @business — Crystal Tse (@crystalttc) June 18, 2018

and some took offense to it…

People should tip and tip well, but I do get tired of millennials being shamed for being broke.https://t.co/yz4E1scmaE — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) June 18, 2018

Personally, I graduated during the worst time in country. The recession was in full swing and I couldn’t find a job to save my life. I had $50K in student loans to pay off (which I still am) and had to load up credit cards to survive while trying to find a job. I’m JUST getting out of debt.

NOW, that said, I ALWAYS tip well. At least 20% on a bad day because I used to serve and I get it. I don’t agree with this study at all. BUT that’s just me.

What are your thoughts? – jax