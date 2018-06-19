Listen Live
This Generation Is WORST At Tipping!

Jax June 19, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show, JAX Blogs Leave a comment

How dare they buy avocodo toast and an iced coffee but not tip! Find out which generation was deemed the worst at tipping!

According to a study done by CreditCards.com, most Millenials only tip on average 15%. One in ten Millenials don’t tip at all! 

Some people on Twitter weren’t having it, serving up this study with a side of sarcasm…

and some took offense to it…

Personally, I graduated during the worst time in country. The recession was in full swing and I couldn’t find a job to save my life. I had $50K in student loans to pay off (which I still am) and had to load up credit cards to survive while trying to find a job. I’m JUST getting out of debt. 

NOW, that said, I ALWAYS tip well. At least 20% on a bad day because I used to serve and I get it. I don’t agree with this study at all. BUT that’s just me.

What are your thoughts? – jax

