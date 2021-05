Firefighters were working on a building in the Chicago area the other day, but this black cat did NOT want to wait for the rescue! He creeped out the 5th story window and made a HUGE leap of faith, landed on grass, and walked away from the scene, completely unharmed. It’s INSANE!

I had to watch it multiple times just to comprehend what I saw! You hear the crowd gasp as he jumps for his life, but is A-okay! He seemed so okay I don’t even think he used one of his nine lives!