There’s a Harry Potter Themed Trivia Show, and I Can’t Wait

Gryffindors vs. Hufflepuffs. Ravenclaw vs. Slytherin. The teams are competing for the House Cup in this four-episode trivia show hosted by Helen Mirren!

And now, this isn’t some fringe YouTube channel, this is going to air for four Sundays starting November 28th on TBS and CN!At some point it’ll make its way to HBO Max.

There will also be appearances from Harry Potter-related guests, and other Potterhead celebs!

Watch the trailer, and let’s get to work on our brainstorm for the Harry Potter treats we’re going to make to go along with this awesome show!