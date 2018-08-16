Listen Live
Breaking News
Is this the weirdest trend ever?
Kamil Macniak/ Shutterstock

The Weirdest Bridal Trend Ever!!!

Jordan August 16, 2018 Jordan's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

In today’s world are you even official unless you post a photo on your social media?  There is a new trend on the rise with couples getting engaged… posing with cookies. Yes, engagement cookies crafted to match your hand! This trend has blown up all over Instagram and features the brides ringed hand holding a matching cookie.

This is becoming so popular that bakeries all over the States are designing theses cookies to mimic your hand down to the last detail. These might be some of the weirdest wedding favors/treats you could have!

Check out the trend below! 

#handcookies #ringcookies #engagement #minibitescookies #bridalshower #cookiefavors

A post shared by Mini Bites (@minibitescookies) on

I get that this is supposed to be cute, but there is just something that creeps me out about this. Let us know what you think!  

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2018, Y107. All Rights Reserved.