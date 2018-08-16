The Weirdest Bridal Trend Ever!!!

In today’s world are you even official unless you post a photo on your social media? There is a new trend on the rise with couples getting engaged… posing with cookies. Yes, engagement cookies crafted to match your hand! This trend has blown up all over Instagram and features the brides ringed hand holding a matching cookie.

This is becoming so popular that bakeries all over the States are designing theses cookies to mimic your hand down to the last detail. These might be some of the weirdest wedding favors/treats you could have!

Check out the trend below!

I get that this is supposed to be cute, but there is just something that creeps me out about this. Let us know what you think!