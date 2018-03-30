The Weeknd savagely shading Selena (VIDEO)

The Weeknd dropped his new album ‘My dear Melancholy,’ and everyone is lighting up the track ‘Call Out My Name.’ Find out why!In the song, The Weeknd drops these lyrics

“We found each other/I helped you out of a broken place/You gave me comfort/But falling for you was my mistake”

Definitely telling of who he’s talking about. But then it gets a little more interesting…

Abel aka The Weeknd hints that he might have given up his KIDNEY for Selena..

“I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied/I almost cut a piece of myself for your life”

Check out the song for yourself and decide. Will Selena or Bieber fire back?

Grab your popcorn. It’s about to get good.

– jax.