The Walmart Yodeling Boy Has Become ‘Famous’ Indeed

Just week’s ago, he was known as the boy who was going viral after being caught yodeling in a Walmart. Suddenly, he’s sitting down with Ellen, performing at Coachella, hanging with Justin Bieber, playing the Grand Ol Opry the same weekend, and now headed to the Stagecoach Festival with Florida Georgia Line. It’s indeed been a whirlwind couple weeks for 11-year-old Mason Ramsey from a small town in Illinois.

In that little time, he has also been signed to Atlantic and Big Loud, and just released his first single, “Famous”. It’s not the best song by any means, but it sure is catchy (and country of course).

Now, what an 11 year old know about love, well…

But props dude! Next Bieber, or Taylor? Time will tell. We just hope his got good parents and a good head on his shoulders, cause this train is moving FAST!