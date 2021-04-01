The Top Five Best Baseball Movies of All Time

Who doesn’t love Baseball movies? Well…

Me for one. So I’m not much of a movie fan…or a baseball fan…maybe I’m the wrong person to write this list.

Meh. Here it goes anyway. MY TOP FIVE BEST BASEBALL MOVIES OF ALL TIME!

5. Rookie of the Year

Remember that time when that guy from American Pie broke his arm and then all of a sudden had a rocket for an arm?

4. Angels in the Outfield

So heartwarming. I remember crying for Joseph Gordon Levitt. And then crying again when he and JP both got adopted in the end. WOOPS! Spoiler alert

3. A League of their Own

We’re all for one we’re one for all we’re All American

There’s no crying in Baseball!

Also Madonna’s in this movie and that’s pretty dope!

2. 42

Chadwick Boseman AND Harrison Ford…I mean…

Also I don’t care who you are, Jackie Robinson in an institution.

1. The Sandlot

These boys spent the whole movie afraid of a great big dog and all along heem was the goodest boy!

This movie just brings me back to my childhood. I feel good every single time I watch it.

SO there you have it. My top 5 Baseball movies. What’s your favorite baseball movie? I’d love to add it to the list!