THE TOP 5 MID-MO “MUST HAVES” FOR VALENTINE’S DAY

February 14th will be here soon! What are we missing?

5. Madison’s Cafe A Jefferson City staple! Madison’s is famous for their romantic atmosphere with delicious food ranging from steaks, pastas and scrumptious salads. A perfect spot for your first Valentine’s Day date night together or your 25th. FYI: Lauren recommends the Gamberetti.

4. Old Kinderhook a very romantic getaway complete with ice rink, fire pits for hot cocoa and smores. Plus spacious romantic rooms. While your there don’t forget to make room for a meal in The Trophy Room.

3. Busch’s Florist Designed with love for Valentine’s Day! Some of the most talented florists in all of Mid-Mo call Busch’s home and they will WOW you with their arrangements! Don’t forget the roses guys! Order your bouquet today so you can make sure it gets there on the 14th.

2. CC’s City Broiler this is THE place to be for a romantic steak and or seafood dinner. One piece of advice, they do NOT do reservations so get there early or be ready to hang at the bar while you wait on your table. Chef Scott Cleeton says “Everyone deserves a steak from CC’s.” FYI: Cosmo recommends the Gary Steak mmmmmm.

1. The Candy Factory– The chocolate covered strawberries are simply a Valentine’s Day MUST! Your sweet tooth and your sweet heart will love you for it! The Candy Factory is MUCH more than just the strawberries. Be sure to grab some Tiger Toffee.

What is or where is your favorite Valentine’s Day treat? Your perfect place or “Must Have” date spot for Valentine’s Day?? The most romantic “stay-cation” location for lovers is______?