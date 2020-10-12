The Top 5 Halloween Movies On Netflix

Halloween is going to look different this year.

With most of us sitting on the couch, instead of trick-or-treating, we are all in need of a good scary movie to get us through this spooky season.

Here are the top five Halloween movies on Netflix this year:

Hubie Halloween: Adam Sandler fans, rejoice! In this movie Hubie Dubois is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween. The Addams Family: Talk about a classic! Start practicing your snaps and gather the family around to watch this dark comedy. The House at the End of the Street: Young Jennifer Lawrence stars in this thriller. After moving with her mother to a small town, a teenager finds that an accident happened in the house at the end of the street. Things get more complicated when she befriends a boy. A double murder is not an accident. Sinister: If you’re wanting to have nightmares, this is the movie to watch! It’s about a washed-up true-crime writer who finds a box of Super 8 home movies, which suggest the murder he’s currently researching is the work of a serial killer whose work dates back to the 1960s. Silence of the Lambs: Another classic that is so quotable! A young F.B.I. cadet must receive the help of an incarcerated and manipulative cannibal killer to help catch another serial killer, a madman who skins his victims.

Let us know what your favorite Halloween movies are!