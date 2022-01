“The story you know is only half the tale.”

That’s what the teaser says anyway! You know Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin were at each others throats during Tiger King, but a new series dramatizes the war they placed on each other.

Joe vs. Carole is a scripted adaptation of the 2020 Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic: Tiger King,” hosted and reported by Robert Moor.

It’s limited run and streams on Peacock starting March 3rd.