The Thing About Pam

Sheeeeeeeee’s Baaaaaaack! Pam is back tonight!!!!!

Is anyone else hooked on this new NBC show? It was one of the most downloaded podcasts on 2019/2020 from Dateline & NBC. Keith Morrison narrated it and award winning actress Rene Zellweger was hooked!

Now she plays Pam Hupp in this story so crazy you just couldn’t make it up! It happened in Troy & O’Fallon, Mo and now for a total of weeks it’s one of NBC’s most watched new shows.

The transformation that Renee Zellweger takes on to become Pam is wild!