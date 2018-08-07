The Rumors About Lady Gaga Were True All Along!!

It’s been rumored for a while now that lady Gaga would be having a show come to Vegas. Those rumors are now confirmed! Both shows ‘Enigma’ and ‘Jazz & Piano’ will be held at MGM’s Park Theater, beginning this December and spanning 2019.

‘Enigma’ is an “odyssey of her pop hits built as an experience unlike any other.” While ‘Jazz & Piano’ features stripped down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook. Gaga is super excited to share the shows with all of her fans, which of course will be unlike anything she has ever done before!

If you ever needed an excuse for that trip to Vegas here it is, oh and don’t forget these!