The Newest TV Game Show… God’s Plan???

Drake has filed a trademark for God’s Plan to use the name for a TV game show and clothing merchandise. The Trademark also includes other things like downloadable music, music videos, audio recordings, marketing and promotion.

No word on when or if the God’s Plan game show will make it to TV but we will keep you updated! What do you think the game show would be about? Let us know your ideas!!

Oh and a side note… Drake’s album Scorpion also remains at the number 1 spot on the billboard 200 chart for the fifth week in a row! Just saying.