The Morning Show On Apple + TV Has A Season 2 Trailer And Date

If you’re not subscribed to Apple + TV, you’re missing a few spectacular shows…. and among them was their first original, The Morning Show, with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell.

What a dramatic, whirlwind first season. It’s one of those shows where almost no character is likable and everyone is fending for themselves, but it takes turns NO ONE sees coming!

If you haven’t seen season one, I highly recommend you go subscribe to Apple + for a month and just binge the whole thing. You’ll be left drooling for season 2. Of course, it was one of MANY shows delayed by the pandemic. It was originally supposed to air in November 2020, but almost a year later, September 17, 2021, we’ll finally be able to see the next chapter of Alex, Bradley, and the rest of the cast of The Morning Show.