Reasons why Disney should pick me to be the new Ariel!

Disney recently announced they are going to make the live-action version of ‘The Little Mermaid’ and are looking for their new Ariel.

And I can not contain my excitement!

The original voice of Ariel, Jodi Benson, said she would really like to see someone new take the role so the fame of the celebrity does not overshadow the character.

Disney, look no further! I am here to play Ariel and here is why:

I have the red hair!

2. I’ve already graduated from a mermaid academy.

3. Ariel is my FAVORITE princess!

5. And I believe fish are friends not food.

While I wait for a call from Disney, I will be brushing up on my acting and singing skills here at Y107!

All jokes aside, Disney has not released any details about the film or the release date. However, I assure you I will be the first in line to get tickets!