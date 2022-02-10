The Jurrasic World 3 Trailer Dropped and Oh. Em. Gee.

You KNOW the movie is going to be good when an almost 3 minute trailer gets your adrenaline pumping while watching it on a tiny phone screen. Let’s just cut to the chase if you haven’t seen it yet:

Okay can we TALK about the return of the OG Jurassic Park movie cast? This looks SO good. When th FIRST reboot movie was released, I was convinced it wouldn’t be able to live up to the OG series but it DID! It was clever and thrilling and terrifying. It made you feel EVERYTHING and you left the theater just AMAZED! This being the epic conclusion of this trilogy, it has a LOT to live up to, but this trailer makes me think it will live up to the two before it and MORE!

What did you think about the trailer? Are you going to go see it?