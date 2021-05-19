The FRIENDS Reunion Has a Trailer

Make sure you bring tissues with you to your FRIENDS reunion watch-parties when the very anticipated special drops on HBO Max on May 27th… from the looks of this trailer they just dropped, we’re all going to be a sobbing mess… right before we go re-binge the entire series again.

A few thoughts… why do all the women look like the show just ended last year? Clearly Paul Rudd, who kind of became the 7th “friend” as Mike Hannigan, shared his secret with them! Also, in this selfie still of the video, poor Matthew Perry’s face is almost completely blocked out! And early in the trailer you see them playing a game like they did when Chandler and Ross won Monica and Rachel’s apartment with Friend’s Trivia, and I bet I would COMPLETELY own that trivia game!

Are you watching the reunion with YOUR FRIENDS?

Can’t wait for this special! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️