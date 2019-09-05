The FRIENDS famous orange couch is on the move!

Have you ever wondered how comfortable that famous FRIENDS couch really is?

Well you might have the opportunity to take it for a test drive because it’s traveling the world to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary.

Unfortunately the couch’s replica won’t be stopping in Mid-Missouri or even in St. Louis.

The closest destination will be in Chicago.

The Windy City will be hosting the couch September 20th – September 22nd.

It will be at Maggie Daley Park on the 21st and Willis Tower through the 22nd.

Plan your trip quickly so you can get that iconic Instagram picture!

And don’t forget to smile.