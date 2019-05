The Crawleys are back and it feels just like going home!

Admittedly, I’m late to the party more times than not so it shouldn’t surprise anybody that I didn’t discover Downton Abbey until…like…last year. I binged so hard…twice. Both times I had withdrawals after. To say that I’ve been waiting for this day is an understatement. I see all my favorite characters and honestly, it feels like we never left Downton. Click here to watch it!