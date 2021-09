The Dangerous TikTok Challenge That Could Get Your Kid Arrested

We are hearing horrible stories of vandalism, theft and just plain destruction of Mid-Missouri school property all because of a Tik Tik challenge called the “Dangerous Lick Challenge”. Are you talking with your kids about this?? What are they telling you??

Cosmo & Lauren have talked to local parents, kids, teachers and school staff about this very dangerous new trend sweeping not just Mid-Mo but the whole country. The Tik Tok “Dangerous Licks Challenge”