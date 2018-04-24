THE BOTS ARE COMING TO YOUR HOME

You already have Alexa. Now meet “Vesta” your very own in-home robot.

Would you want an Amazon robot in your home?

10 years ago it was the Kindle

4 years ago Echo

Now get ready for Vesta. Robots for your home.

“The Vesta project originated a few years ago, but this year Amazon began to aggressively ramp up hiring. There are dozens of listings on the Lab 126 Jobs page for openings like “Software Engineer, Robotics” and “Principle Sensors Engineer.” People briefed on the plan say the company hopes to begin seeding the robots in employees’ homes by the end of this year, and potentially with consumers as early as 2019.”

It is not clear just exactly what tasks this kind of robot might be able to do but sources close to the project say that it could be a sort of mobile Alexa, going around with you in parts of your home where you do not have Echo devices.

Bloomberg Technology has more on the project at Amazon.