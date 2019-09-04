The best albums of 2019….so far

We have had some INCREDIBLE music come through our radio since January 1st, 2019 and the year isn’t even over!

But we wanted to compile a list of some of the best albums that have dropped so far.

2. Ed Sheeran’s ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’

3. Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’

4. Billie Eilish’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

5. Jonas Brother’s ‘Happiness Begins’

I mean what could be better than the Jonas Brothers returning?!?

Post Malone’s new album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ will be released this Friday and we already know it’s going to be amazing, so we might as well just add it to the list as well.

Tell us your favorite album of 2019!