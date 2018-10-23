The Band Perry @Blue Note – Nov. 1

You knew them as country stars with hits like “If I Die Young” and “Better Dig Two”. But things have changed for the siblings Perry. The Band Perry definitely aren’t who they used to be.

Since leaving their label in 2016, the band has gone through significant changes as they find their next foothold. Leaving country behind, they’ve entered a new world where pop meets EDM, with a taste for the dark side at times. You can catch the feel of it for yourself as they head to Columbia for this Blue Note performance in support of their 5 song EP, “Coordinates” produced with the legendary Rick Rubin.

Wondering how different? According to Kimberly Perry, “Coordinates” is inspired by “German electronic music,” Trent Reznor’s How to Destroy Angels, and Kanye West’s Yeezus. Yup. Country no more.

