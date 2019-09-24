The Bachelorette men and their new leading ladies

Its only been a few short weeks since the finale of the Bachelorette. but it seems like some of Hannah’s leading men have new women in their lives.

The man with the biggest smile, Mike Johnson, caught the eye of mega pop-star Demi Lovato.

The two went on the cutest first date and Mike hopes it won’t be their last. He said recently that, “Demi is beautiful inside and out,” and can’t wait to go out on Date #2.

Hannah’s runner up/winner Tyler Cameron has landed one of the world’s biggest supermodels….we think.

He has been spotted with Gigi Hadid EVERYWHERE but the two won’t confirm their relationship.

“We’re just friends,” Tyler said to Entertainment Tonight. “I mean… that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly.”

So friendly that he went to Gigi’s grandmother’s funeral.

I’m sure we will be getting a notice they are Instagram official very soon.

I wonder what Hannah thinks of all this!