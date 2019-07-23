The Bachelor is coming to Missouri!

Get your roses ready because The Bachelor is not only coming to Missouri once, but TWICE!

During ‘The Men Tell All’ episode on Monday night, it was announced that former bachelor Ben Higgins will be traveling all over the country to help singles find love.

The new experience will be called ‘The Bachelor Live on Stage.’

During the event, one eligible bachelor will be introduced to local ladies and the rose ceremony will begin!

Ben will be stopping by Kansas City and St. Louis and tickets go on sale July 26th! Get them here!