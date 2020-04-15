Justin Bieber will fly to your house, be in Kevin Hart’s next movie or you could be Ryan Seacrest’s co-host!

Businessman and Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin has started “The All-In Challenge” an effort to raise $100 million for COVID-19 relief. He’s challenging celebs, sports stars and business titans to donate items and experiences to raise money for food banks across the country. Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, Ryan Seacrest, Mark Cuban, Robin Thicke and many more singers, pro athletes and celebs are involved!

