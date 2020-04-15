Justin Bieber will fly to your house, be in Kevin Hart’s next movie or you could be Ryan Seacrest’s co-host!
Businessman and Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin has started “The All-In Challenge” an effort to raise $100 million for COVID-19 relief. He’s challenging celebs, sports stars and business titans to donate items and experiences to raise money for food banks across the country. Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, Ryan Seacrest, Mark Cuban, Robin Thicke and many more singers, pro athletes and celebs are involved!
Help raise $ for COVID19 relief and take the “All In Challenge”
I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. I’m helping raise money for those in need by giving what many of you have asked for. Go to allinchallenge.com/justin-bieber for a chance to have me fly to your town, visit your home, and sing to you “One Less Lonely Girl” and maybe a few others 😁. Help me feed the hungry during this challenging time. Thanks
Hey everybody, I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE! Go to allinchallenge.com/kevin-hart and donate for a chance to win A SPEAKING ROLE IN MY NEXT MOVIE all while helping feed the hungry during this challenging time we all face together. Also, @theRock, @kingjames, @nicolekidman @KyrieIrving, @easymoneysniper – I challenge you to be ALL IN!