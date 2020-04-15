Listen Live
THE “ALL IN CHALLENGE”

Carson April 15, 2020 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

Justin Bieber will fly to your house, be in Kevin Hart’s next movie or you could be Ryan Seacrest’s co-host!

Businessman and Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin has started “The All-In Challenge” an effort to raise $100 million for COVID-19 relief.  He’s challenging celebs, sports stars and business titans to donate items and experiences to raise money for food banks across the country. Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, Ryan Seacrest, Mark Cuban, Robin Thicke and many more singers, pro athletes and celebs are involved!

Help raise $ for  COVID19 relief and take the “All In Challenge” 

 

