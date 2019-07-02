The 2nd Annual Marc Wright 5K & Kids Fun Run

Y107 is proud to support the Marc Wright 5k July 4th morning at 8a at CenterPoint Church in Columbia.

Marc’s Dash was put together to honor Marc’s service in the community as a firefighter, paramedic, man of God and friend to anyone in need. Marc answered the call everyday whether it was from the fire station, God, family or person in need, he was there faithfully. Through his four year battle with cancer, you could find Marc mowing the lawn or singing on the worship team at CenterPoint Church, helping raise cancer awareness at various fundraisers, hanging Christmas lights for friends and spending time with his beloved family.

Marc was active in our charities for the run, it is our honor to continue his work with The Firefighter Cancer Support Netowrk and Safetynet of Missouri.