THANK YOU!

cosmo March 7, 2019 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

Thank you for voting and for listening to Y107.

Congrats to our own Cosmo who was voted “Best Radio Personality” in Mid-Mo by YOU.

Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show was also honored to take home the Silver for “Best Radio Team”.

“I am beyond humbled and honored by your votes and for you to allow me to become a part of your family every single morning on Y107” -cosmo

 

Inside Columbia Magazine is throwing a HUGE party to celebrate all of the “Best of Columbia” winners on Thursday May 9th at Plaza Events Center @5:30p

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

