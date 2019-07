Thank YOU for Your Requests and Donations During CMN Requestathon

Thanks to everyone who donated during the Y107 Request-A-Thon with The Crossing!

We were able to raise more than $8,300 to benefit MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital!

Thanks to great community partners like The Crossing, A-1 Containers, Graf & Sons and Tow-Pro & Broadway Wrecker Service for helping out.