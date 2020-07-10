Text To Win Weekend with Moberly B&B Theaters

Y107 is sending you to the movies ALL WEEKEND!

On a HOT summer day (like what’s coming next week), there’s nothing better than heading to the movies! But right now, there’s only one movie theater around that’s even open: The Moberly B&B 5 and Drive.

As no new movies are out right now, they are running some family favorites THIS WEEK, including Black Panther, Despicable Me 2, Inside Out, the original Ghostbusters, and Empire Strikes Back. Empire will also be on the drive-in screen! (Check here for showtimes)

All weekend, Y107 is giving you the chance to win 4 tickets to go to whichever show you’d like, in building or drive-in.* To win, listen all weekend starting at 5p Friday (7/10). Once per hour**, we’ll give a code word. When you hear it, enter it on the form below. Or, simply text MOVIE to 800-500-Y107 for the entry form and enter it there. On Monday, we’ll randomly select one winner for each correct code word and e-mail them their digital tickets.

Doesn’t going to the movies sound GREAT!?! They be listening and getting ready to text to win all weekend with Y107!

*Tickets must be used by July 31.

**A new code word will be given over the air each hour between 5p-11p 7/10, 6a-11p 7/11, and 11a-8p 7/12. There will be no more than 32 total winners. You can only win once per person.