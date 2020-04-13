My little sister Teri Shaon is an RN who assists running the ER at the VA in Columbia. She came in contact with the virus had to be quarantined cane up negative and got right back out on the frontlines. She’s a very HOLY woman. She will run to get necessities for those in need on her time off and has herself quarantined in her finished basement away from her family Only visiting and giving air hugs in the backyard. She always checks in on her family and updates us on how to minimize exposure and reminds us to love one another and have faith in God and Jesus. I know deep down how scared she is and I love how strong she is. She is my HERO!

From Jeannie