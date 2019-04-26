Welcome to TAYLOR-107: Radio Celebrating Taylor Swift

Few artists in pop music are as big as Taylor Swift. We are so ready for the next chapter, that we’ve let her takeover the station.

Introducing Taylor-107!

Here’s what you can expect:

Her new single “Me!” at the top of every hour!

Taylor songs from across her library all day!

Interviews with Taylor!

Confession from a Swiftie!

A Taylor-inspired playlist, featuring the hottest hits, all from artists who have opened, guested, or collabed with Taylor. You won’t hear from her ex’s or haters. They can just keep hating! (BTW: She DID make-up with Joe Jonas, so JoBros are totally safe!) Who’s on the playlist?

Selena Gomez

Ed Sheeran

Camila Cabello

Charli XCX

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Panic! At the Disco

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Hailee Steinfeld

Troye Sivan

Halsey

and more!

And best yet… Your chance to WIN TICKETS to her upcoming tour! We have NO CLUE when it’ll start, or where it’s going, but we’ll make sure one lucky listener will get a pair of tickets!