Both Taylor Swift & Liam Payne Are ‘Most Influential’ On Twitter!

Whose twitter page do you catch yourself on the most? Lately, with all the hype around Ariana Grande, I am probably on her page at least 5-6 times a day. But I would never consider Ariana to be an influential Twitter user.

When you think of celebrities that are influential to us every day, you think Ellen Degeneres or even Oprah! In a million years I would have never considered Taylor Swift or Liam Payne to be “influential”. Well, according to Brandwatch, based on genuine engagement, they determined that Taylor and Liam were number one, beating out other celebrities like Ellen, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and Katy Perry.

You might not like my opinion, but I believe that Taylor didn’t deserve first place. So far for 2018 she has only made thirteen tweets. Seriously? That makes her “influential”? Not in my book it doesn’t! Liam makes her look BAD!

To see the full list of top influential Twitter users click here.

Who do you think should have won ‘Most Influential’ Twitter user?

By JStone