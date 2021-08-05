Listen live
Taylor Swift Posted a New Teaser Video

Kristin Monica 21 hours ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

Taylor Swift posted a new teaser video for her upcoming Red (Taylor’s Version) album, and fans are spending the day figuring it out…

The video shows a red vault opening and nonsensical words flying out, which fans have rearranged the letters to reveal the clues. I won’t post them in case you want to solve the puzzle yourself, but fans THINK it gives clues to the vault tracks, from people featured to song titles!

Red (Taylor’s Version) is due out November 19th!

