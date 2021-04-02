Get the Exact Taylor Swift Song For Your Mood

Have you ever wished you could plug your mood into a program and it would spit out the perfect Taylor Swift song for you? Now you can! The tool came from a project out of the University of Chicago. Astrophysicists Megan Mansfield, Ph.D., and Darryl Seligman created an algorithm that detects Taylor Swift’s mood within her music!

They analyzed over 149 songs from Taylor’s library, which was about 9 hours, 43 minutes and 6 seconds. They looked at Taylor’s feelings toward the MIQ (Male in Question- although it really means “person, as it’s not always a male in the song). They gave each song a level of happiness based on how Taylor feels about herself, her outlook on life, how happy or sad she is, and the beats per minute!

Some of the findings in their research paper called “I Knew You Were Trouble: Emotional Trends in the Repertoire of Taylor Swift” include that Taylor is happier in stronger relationships and she’s unhappier with partners who have blue eyes.

Out of this came a tool that uses the algorithm they developed. Users can enter their current mood and relationship status, and it’ll spit back five Taylor Swift songs to match their mood.

Here’s a link to the tool!

Which TSwift song matches YOUR current mood right now? Leave a comment!

And while you’re thinking, enjoy Taylor’s NEWEST song from the VAULT, with Maren Morris!