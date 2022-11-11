Taylor Swift – Arrowhead Stadium – July 7-8, 2023

You may have heard… TAYLOR SWIFT IS COMING TO KC!! Did you also hear, they added a SECOND SHOW!!!

There’s no doubt Taylor Swift is one of the world’s biggest artists. And somehow, after all these years, her star continues to rise. Was it the impact of Folklore and Evermore that added to her fanbase? Is her domination of social teasing and hype? Is it just that, well, she’s Taylor?

At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. What matters is she is IN DEMAND, so much so that pre-registers for her “Eras Tour” were so huge she’s since added 17 more dates, doubling updates in many cities including KC now. Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 18 at 10a. But, if you want any chance to get them, you NEED to pre-register as a verified fan with Ticketmaster. Do that here!

Of course, we’ll have your chance to win tickets too! Keep listening for more info on how.

Best of luck getting your tickets. With 2 shows now, at least your chances should be much better!