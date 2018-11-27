Listen Live
House with Taylor Swift Christmas Light Display
Guy Programs Christmas Lights To Taylor Swift!

Destiny November 26, 2018 Destiny's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Do you think you are Taylor Swift’s biggest fan?

Well, this guy might have you beat! Louie Cortez from Topeka, Kansas already has his Christmas lights up! But it’s not your basic set-up. With Louie, when it comes to Taylor Swift, he had to be a little EXTRA! He programmed his entire house light display to match T-Swifts song “Ready for it!” My mouth instantly dropped when I saw this! I have to make a trip out to Kansas because this is AMAZING! Might be worth the under 3hr drive.

What Taylor Swift song do you think he should try next?

