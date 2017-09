Taylor Meets Many Taylors and Pets a Rat in LWYMMD All Access

Now that Taylor is officially back, she’s giving us plenty of stuff on social media. The biggest thing we’re seeing now are all these behind the scenes videos taken during the filming of “Look What You Made Me Do” video. This is good stuff. Like the time she met herself and had to decide which of her selves got to throw punches.

Or when she died and came back…

Or got to feast with a rat…

Can’t wait to see more Taylor!