Taylor Swift @ Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 8

She’s one of the biggest artists in the world, and she’s headed back to Missouri for the first time since September of 2015. Who’s ready for Taylor Swift?!?!?!

We are loving her new album, Reputation, and can’t wait to see what the tour will bring, as she heads to Arrowhead Stadium this time around. Tickets go on sale December 13th, as she’s selling them in a very unique way this time around, all meant to combat scalpers and bots. It’s through her only “Taylor Swift Tix” portal, set up through Ticketmaster. You needed to register by Nov. 28th though, which hopefully you did. If not, we’re not sure how things will shape up as the presale runs Dec. 5-8th, with the actual on-sale starting Dec. 13th. We’re thinking there will be very few tickets left by that point, but who knows how many registered ahead of time, then actually purchased tickets.

Y107 to the rescue! We’ll soon have your chance to win tickets before they even go on sale. Keep listening for details. We highly recommend though that you become a YVIP right now, in case you aren’t already. It’s free! And trust us, it’ll have its benefits.