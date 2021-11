Taylor Stans Have TWO THINGS to Look Forward To This Friday

All Taylor Swift fans obviously know that Red (Taylors Version) is due out this Friday after what feels like YEARS waiting for it! BUT today on Instagram, Taylor dropped THIS:

Captioned: November 12. Remember it.

I think everyone already remembered it, but now there’s a 10 minute short film that Taylor wrote, directed, and is starring in dropping the same day! November 12th, Taylor Swift Day?