Taylor Contest Rules

All those who register will have the chance to become a finalist to win one of two prizes:

Two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Era’s tour for one of her Indianapolis dates in November 2024, with date chosen by station

a 3-night trip to New York City, including hotel accommodations and airfare. Dates of travel to be arranged between winner and trip supplier.

13 finalists will be selected from a combination of live broadcast events held in October 2023, on-air contesting, and entrants from QR Code scans, with most finalists to be announced prior to November 1, 2023. Additional contesting to select finalists may be launched at the discretion of Y107.

Prizes will be given away at an event during the first week of November 2023. Must be present to win.

Employees and immediate families of Zimmer Communications (ZC), participating co-sponsors, prize suppliers, or competitors are not eligible to win.

No purchase necessary.

Contest void where prohibited by any and all local, state, and federal laws.

Mechanical duplication or alteration of any ZC entry form or forms affiliated in any way with ZC is prohibited.

All winners subject to verification by use of proper identification (Drivers license, state ID, or military card)

Contest participants offering incorrect contest/entry form information may be disqualified at ZC’s discretion.

All winners, names, likeness, and voice may be used by ZC, contest co-sponsors, and prize suppliers for publicity purposes.

ZC Sponsors are not responsible for lost or misdirected entries or mail.

All entries become the property of ZC.

ZC reserves the right to refuse a contestant a prize where an applicable age is necessary and ZC has made the necessary age to win available.

ZC reserves the right to substitute any prize not grantable for another prize of equal value.

All contest rules and requirements will be available for viewing during regular ZC business hours at the ZC main offices.

Decisions of the judges at ZC are final.

ZC has the right to change rules for specific contests at any point in time, without written or verbal notice.

All contestants must be 18 years old unless otherwise specified.

One (1) prize on any ZC station per every thirty (30) days on prizes valued at or above $50.00 per winner is allowed.

One (1) prize on any ZC station per every three-hundred and sixty-five (365) days on prizes valued at or above $500.00 per winner is allowed.

By accepting a prize, the winner releases Zimmer Communications and its promotional partners from any liability resulting from injury during use of said prize or travel.

ZC can not mail any prize at any time. If you need to make an arrangement, please contact us at 800-455-1099.

Winners of prizes totaling $600 or more are required by state and federal law to claim prize value on 1099 tax form.

Sponsor not responsible for any typographical or other error in printing the offer, administration of the contest, or in the announcement of the prize.

All prizes are non-transferable unless otherwise specified.

All prizes must be picked up within 30 days of the winner being notified of prize availability.

Listeners are not allowed to resell items won on ZC stations.