Taste of the Tigers – Nov. 3

A fun & delicious event that benefits The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri!

Nov. 3, 2021, 5-8:30 p.m.

Walsworth Family Columns Club, Memorial Stadium

Join Y107 for the fifth annual Taste of the Tigers tailgate event. Taste of the Tigers takes will take place in the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Memorial Stadium.

Attendees will enjoy bites from Mid-Missouri eateries, favorite local brews, and signature sips from area wineries.

Mizzou Football Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz and Mike Kelly will broadcast a radio show from the event, giving participants a behind-the-scenes experience.

Guests will have the opportunity to bid for one-of-a-kind experiences through live and silent auctions.

All-inclusive tickets are $50 per person, discounted for groups of six or more. BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE!