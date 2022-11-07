Listen live
“Taste Of The Tigers” For The Food Bank

Carson 2 hours ago

Don’t miss this fun & delicious event!

Join Y107, Zimmer Communications, and The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri for the annual Taste of the Tigers tailgate event.

Taste of the Tigers takes will take place in the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Memorial Stadium from 5p-8:30p this Wednesday, Nov. 9.

  • Attendees will enjoy bites from Mid-Missouri eateries, favorite local brews, and signature sips from area wineries.
  • Mizzou Football Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz and Mike Kelly will broadcast a radio show from the event, giving participants a behind-the-scenes experience.
  • Guests will have the opportunity to bid for one-of-a-kind experiences through live and silent auctions.
  • Y107’s Cosmo will help emcee!
  • Proceeds benefit The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.

