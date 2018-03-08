Target Issues A Massive Jeans Recall

You found a great deal on cute jeans at Target last fall. They had little stars on the bottom, were a skinny jean, she loves them. But cute is not worth cut up legs. That’s the reason behind a massive Target jean recall.

The jeans in question are “Cat & Jack” brand girls’ star-studded jeans. They were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online between September and November 2017 of last year. They came in sizes 4 to 18p. At only $18, they were a deal.

However, 30,000 pairs have now been recalled. The metal stars on the front bottom of the legs are causing lacerations, as studs on the back of the stars can come off, exposing sharps edges to the skin. This is especially concerning as these are skinny jeans after all. So far, 5 complaints have been made to the company.

How do you know if you have a pair? Look at the picture to the left, then confirm by looking inside the jeans. The words “Super Skinny” are printed inside the waistband of the recalled jeans and the attached hangtag has one of the following numbers at the top: 205-03-1377 to 205-03-1392.

If you have them, you should immediately stop wearing them and return them to any Target store for a full refund. You can also find more at Target.com, Target’s Facebook page, or by calling 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.